Home / India / Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody

Red Fort blast: Delhi court sends accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody

Thirteen people were killed and several injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:58 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
Security personnel keep vigil in the aftermath of a blast, near the Red Fort, in New Delhi. PTI
A Delhi court on Monday sent Red Fort blast accused Amir Rashid Ali to 10-day NIA custody.

The accused was produced before the Principal District and Sessions judge.

Mediapersons were not allowed to enter the court.

Thirteen people were killed and several were injured after an explosives-laden car exploded near the Red Fort in the national capital on November 10.

A doctor from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, Umar Nabi, was driving the car and had links to a "white collar" terror module busted with the recovery of explosives mainly from Faridabad in Haryana.

As per officials, Ali was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday, and the Hyundai i20 car that exploded was registered in his name.

