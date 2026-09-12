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Home / India / NIA raids 10 locations across J&K in cross-border terror conspiracy case

NIA raids 10 locations across J&K in cross-border terror conspiracy case

A spokesman said the searches were conducted at locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and to ascertain the roles of individuals providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists

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Srinagar, Updated At : 04:12 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency headquarters in New Delhi. PTI file
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at 10 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with a cross-border terror conspiracy involving Pakistan-based handlers of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and their alleged network of local Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

A spokesman said the searches were conducted at locations in Kupwara, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla and Sopore to unearth further evidence relating to the conspiracy and to ascertain the roles of individuals providing logistical and other support to infiltrated terrorists.

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The case, initially registered at Police Station Zakoora, Srinagar, was subsequently re-registered by NIA.

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Officials said the investigation commenced following the arrest of an OGW, associated with LeT, during the late-night hours of  March 31 2026 at a checkpoint.

“A hand grenade and live ammunition were recovered from his possession. Further investigation subsequently led to the arrest of Pakistani nationals linked to the conspiracy and revealed the identities and suspected roles of members of the local support network,” the NIA said.

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Investigation conducted so far has revealed links between Pakistan-based LeT handlers and their local associates, who were being used for communication, movement and concealment of infiltrated terrorists, provision of shelter, reconnaissance and other logistical facilitation.

According to NIA, it is also examining the financial trail, communication channels, movement of the accused and the source and supply chain of arms and explosives, with a view to establishing the complete network and uncovering the extent of its activities.

The searches conducted today are part of “NIA’s continuing investigation into the larger conspiracy and the support mechanism facilitating cross-border terrorism,” the agency said.

During the searches, further incriminating material relevant to the case was seized/secured, which is being examined and corroborated with other evidence collected during the investigation, it said,

“NIA continues its investigation to identify all persons involved in the conspiracy and establish their respective roles. Further legal action, including arrests and recoveries, may follow subject to the outcome of the investigation,” the NIA said on Saturday.

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