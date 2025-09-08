NIA raids 22 locations in 5 states, J-K in terror conspiracy case
In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are under way in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts
Advertisement
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Advertisement
The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency’s probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are under way in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials.
Advertisement
Further details are awaited.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement