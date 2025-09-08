DT
PT
Home / India / NIA raids 22 locations in 5 states, J-K in terror conspiracy case

NIA raids 22 locations in 5 states, J-K in terror conspiracy case

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are under way in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:01 AM Sep 08, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at 22 locations across five states and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The searches are being conducted in connection with the agency’s probe into a terror conspiracy case, they said.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the searches are under way in Baramulla, Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama districts, according to the officials.

Further details are awaited.

