NIA raids 6 Punjab, J&K locations in arms smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other states across India in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday (April 24) at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka.

NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of India, sources aware of the development said.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case registered by the anti-terror agency on December 20, 2024.