DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / NIA raids 6 Punjab, J&K locations in arms smuggling case

NIA raids 6 Punjab, J&K locations in arms smuggling case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other states across India in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives. Several electronic devices...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
new delhi, Updated At : 03:18 AM Apr 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NIA headquarters in New Delhi. FILE
Advertisement

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir and other states across India in a case linked to Pakistan-backed cross-border smuggling of arms and narcotics by Khalistani operatives.

Several electronic devices and other incriminating materials were recovered during the searches, conducted on Thursday (April 24) at 18 locations in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, and Karnataka.

NIA teams are examining the seized items to unravel the entire conspiracy behind the smuggling and the radicalisation of individuals in Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and other parts of India, sources aware of the development said.

Advertisement

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspected individuals connected to Pakistan-based entities in the case registered by the anti-terror agency on December 20, 2024.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper