NIA raids in 10 states, 44 arrested for trafficking Rohingya, Bangladeshi migrants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday apprehended 44 operatives allegedly involved in the trafficking of Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants into India after conducting multi-location searches across 10 states in the country.

The searches, which were conducted in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police forces on Wednesday morning, were aimed at dismantling trafficking support networks involved in infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the India-Bangladesh border in the country, official sources said.

Following the registration of four human trafficking cases at the NIA branches in Guwahati, Chennai, Bangaluru and Jaipur, the searches were conducted at 55 locations — Puducherry (10), Jammu and Kashmir (9), Rajasthan (8), Haryana (7), Telangana (6), Tamil Nadu (5), Karnataka (4), West Bengal (3), Assam (2)

and Tripura (1).

A total of 44 operatives were arrested by the NIA during the operation. The maximum arrests were made in Tripura (21), followed by Karnataka (10), Assam (5), West Bengal (3), Tamil Nadu (2), and Puducherry, Telangana and Haryana (one each), sources said. The arrested accused individuals would be presented before the respective jurisdictional courts, the sources said.

During the searches, digital devices, such as mobile phones, SIM cards and pen drives, Aadhaar cards, PAN cards, Indian currency notes with a total value of over Rs 20 lakh, foreign currency amounting to $4,550 and other things were also seized.

On September 9, a case was registered by the Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) in connection with a trafficking network responsible for infiltration and settlement of illegal migrants across the Indo-Bangladesh border in India, including those of Rohingya origin.

Recognising the international and inter-state linkages of the case and its complexity, the NIA formally took charge of the investigations on October 6. NIA investigations revealed that the trafficking network spread across various states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. Following the findings, the NIA registered three new cases to bust the modules.

