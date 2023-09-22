NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, September 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today released pictures of 10 accused involved in attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, US, in March and sought information about them from public.

Issuing three separate “request for identification & information” notices against the accused, the agency has sought any information of importance that could lead to their arrest or apprehension.

While two of the notices carry photographs of two accused each, the third shows pictures of the other six accused allegedly involved in the attack.

The agency has promised not to reveal the identity of anyone sharing information about the accused.

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco took place on the intervening night of March 18 and 19 when some pro-Khalistani entities trespassed into the consulate and tried to burn it down. The same day, Khalistani supporters, raising slogans, had broken through the makeshift security barriers raised by the police and put up two “Khalistani flags” on the consulate premises, damaged the building and assaulted officials, the NIA said.

On the intervening night of July 1 and 2, some accused trespassed into the consulate and attempted to set it on fire while officials were inside the building, it said.

The NIA had registered the case on June 16 and its team had visited San Francisco in August in connection with the investigation into the case.

