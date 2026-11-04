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Home / India / NIA searches 8 locations across Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal in fake currency case

NIA searches 8 locations across Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal in fake currency case

Digital devices, incriminating documents and Bangladeshi currency seized during raids

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:56 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a case. Representational image/File
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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted searches at eight locations across Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal in connection with a case involving the recovery of fake Indian currency notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 2,48,500 from the jurisdiction of the Madanpur police station in Bihar’s Aurangabad district.

The searches were conducted at two locations in Aurangabad and three in Gaya district of Bihar, two in Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand and one in Malda district of West Bengal.

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During the searches, the agency seized digital devices, incriminating documents and Bangladeshi currency, among other items.

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Following the recovery of the fake currency notes, a case was registered at the Madanpur police station on August 15, 2026, against four accused persons — Surendra Kumar, son of Nagdev Paswan; Vijay Yadav, son of Moti Yadav; Ranjan, son of Janardhan Paswan; and Pradeep Saw, alias Pradeep Kumar Saw, son of late Basant Saw.

The NIA re-registered the case on October 18, 2026, and took over the investigation following an order of the Union Home Ministry.

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The investigation conducted so far has revealed that the accused were allegedly involved in the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, the agency said.

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