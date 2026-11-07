NIA secures conviction of accused in Maharashtra ISIS terror module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has secured the conviction of Dr Adnanali Sarkar in the Maharashtra ISIS terror module case.

The special NIA court in Mumbai convicted him under Sections 13, 18, 20, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and Sections 201 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He was sentenced to a maximum of six years of rigorous imprisonment and fined Rs 65,000.

The case was registered suo motu by the NIA's Mumbai branch on June 28, 2023, following information received from the Union Home Ministry about a conspiracy by ISIS members to threaten India's unity, integrity, security and sovereignty.

Advertisement

The investigation exposed a larger conspiracy involving international links and foreign-based ISIS handlers. The accused were allegedly involved in propagating the outfit's extremist ideology, recruiting members, raising funds for terrorist activities and circulating ISIS propaganda magazines, including ‘Voice of Hind’ and ‘Voice of Khurasan’.

Six accused, namely Tabish Nasser Siddiqui, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala alias Lalabhai, Sharjeel Shaikh, Aakif Ateeque Nachan, Zubair Noor Mohammad Shaikh alias Abu Nusaiba, and Dr Adnanali Sarkar, were chargesheeted in the case.

The special court framed charges against all six accused under the relevant provisions mentioned in the chargesheet.

Advertisement

All six accused are in judicial custody. The trial against the remaining five will continue.