Home / India / NIA team inspects site of balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru

NIA team inspects site of balloon gas cylinder blast in Mysuru

1 killed, 4 others injured

article_Author
PTI
Bengaluru, Updated At : 02:58 PM Dec 26, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
An NIA team on Friday inspected the site in Mysuru where a balloon gas cylinder blast left one person dead.

The blast occurred on Thursday evening near the Mysuru palace.

A balloon vendor was killed instantaneously, while four others were injured.

The deceased has been identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team gathered information about the incident and also collected materials needed for the investigation from the spot.

They also questioned two of his associates who stayed with him in Lashkar Mohalla.

Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there are no regulations to monitor or check the activities of knick-knack sellers and petty item traders.

“I have told the officers of my department that since the tourists flock in good number, we take more steps to see what can be done to prevent such incidents,” he said.

