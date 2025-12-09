DT
Nightclub fire case: Goa Police approach CBI for Interpol Blue Notice against 2 owners

Nightclub fire case: Goa Police approach CBI for Interpol Blue Notice against 2 owners

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the Arpora nightclub where 25 people died in a massive fire, are believed to have fled to Thailand hours after the incident

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:30 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora, Goa. PTI Photo
The Goa Police has approached the CBI for issuance of an Interpol Blue Notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the main accused and owners of the Goa nightclub where a massive blaze claimed 25 lives, after they fled the country, officials said Tuesday.

Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora where the incident happened on Saturday, are believed to have fled to Phuket, Thailand, hours after the tragedy, the Goa Police said on Monday.

The Interpol Blue Notice is issued to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.

The agency is in touch with the Interpol regarding the request of the Goa Police to track the fugitives.

The Red Notice which calls for detention of the fugitive can only be issued after a charge sheet is filed and a Non Bailable Warrant is issued against the wanted person.

“Goa Police have taken further steps to coordinate with the Interpol Division of the CBI to apprehend both Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra at the earliest,” a senior police officer had said.

A massive fire at the nightclub, some 25 kilometres away from Panaji, on late Saturday night killed 25 persons.

The deceased comprised 20 employees of the nightclub and five tourists, including four from Delhi. Five injured people were undergoing treatment at the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

