Nightclub fire: Goa govt orders demolition of Vagator beach shack of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra

Interpol issues Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to Goa CMO

article_Author
PTI
Panaji, Updated At : 03:16 PM Dec 09, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Police and forensic personnel inspect the site where a fire killed 25 people at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, in Arpora, Goa, Monday, Dec. 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered authorities to demolish the illegal ‘Romeo Lane’ beach shack at Vagator, owned by the fugitive owners of the fire-ravaged nightclub, after completing all formalities on Tuesday.

This shack is the third property owned by Saurabh Luthra and Gaurav Luthra. They flew to Thailand just hours after a major fire killed 25 people at the ‘Birch by Romeo Lane’ nightclub in Arpora around midnight on Saturday.

Interpol has issued a Blue Corner notice against Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, according to the Goa Chief Minister’s Office.

A senior CMO official said CM Sawant has directed the North Goa district administration to complete all the formalities and demolish the beach shack at Vagator.

“This shack is illegally built on government land. It would be demolished on Tuesday. District administration has kept all the machinery ready,” the official said.

After the Saturday night fire tragedy, the district administration sealed this beach shack, and another facility at Assagao in North Goa on Monday.

