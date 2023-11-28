Nights to get colder this week in northwest India

Chandigarh, November 27
Adverse weather conditions prevailing over northwest India are expected to reduce significantly by November 29 though the nights are likely to become colder and some places could experience fog in the mornings.
“Minimum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3°C over northwest India during the next three days,” a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said.
“Moderate to dense fog at isolated pockets is also likely in morning hours over northwest India during the next two days, the bulletin added.
Over the past 24 hours, minimum temperatures in a few places were below normal, with the deviation ranging up to 6.9 degrees below normal in Punjab and up to 6.4 degrees below normal in Haryana.
In Punjab, the highest day temperate was 26.4 degrees Celsius at Pathankot, while the lowest during the night was 11.5 degrees Celsius at Gurdaspur. In Haryana, the highest temperature was 27 degrees Celsius at Sirsa and the lowest was 10.4 degrees Celsius at Karnal.
