NIHFW to start new course to strengthen doctor-patient relationship 

The National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW), an autonomous organisation, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare will commence a new course to strengthen doctor-patient relationship.

This course is designed to manage conflicts between doctors and patients and improve communication between them. Besides this, NIHFW has also planned to conduct a training course on medico-legal systems later this year. This course will offer an overview of medical ethics and laws pertaining to healthcare professionals and provide insights on regulatory guidelines and legal aspects of clinical practice.

NIHFW Director Dr Dheeraj Shah said, “We will have a first batch of students who will obtain Master’s in Public Health. We will also offer a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Health Management. Apart from these, we carry out training which are related to health administration, hospital administration, universal health coverage and digital health regulation.”

The institute has also proposed to the Health Ministry on imparting training to countries on the best practices in drug regulations.

The countries would be trained on how the quality of drugs is monitored.

An official from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) said that India’s enhanced quality of investigations in drug control has led to an increased conviction rate by 5 to 10 per cent over the last two years.