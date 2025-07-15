DT
PT
Nimisha Priya's execution postponed

Nimisha Priya's execution postponed

The Indian nurse's execution was scheduled for July 16
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:02 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Nurse Nimisha Priya. X/@YemenOnlineinfo
The execution of Nimisha Priya, an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen, has been postponed by Yemeni authorities, sources said on Tuesday.

The execution was scheduled for Wednesday.

Priya, hailing from Kollengode in Kerala's Palakkad district, has been found guilty of murdering a Yemeni citizen in July, 2017.

It has been learnt that the local authorities in Yemen have postponed the execution scheduled for July 16, the sources said.

In 2020, a Yemeni court handed her the death sentence and the country's Supreme Judicial Council dismissed her appeal in November 2023.

The 38-year-old nurse is presently lodged in a jail in Sana'a, the Yemeni capital city that is under the control of Iran-backed Houthis.

