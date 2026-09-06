DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Nine dead after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

Nine dead after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar

The incident comes after 13 persons died last month due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat

article_Author
PTI
Sagar, Updated At : 11:47 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Nine persons died and some others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Sunday, officials said.

Two other deaths occurring around the same time could not be linked to the hooch tragedy as of now, they said.

Advertisement

A local MLA, however, said 11 persons died after consuming spurious liquor.

Advertisement

The incident comes after 13 persons died last month due to consumption of spurious liquor in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, a ‘dry’ state where the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

Also read: Gujarat hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 13 as 2 more die

Advertisement

Sagar Superintendent of Police Anurag Sujania said nine persons had consumed the liquor in two villages of Banda tehsil, located around 30 km from the district headquarters.

Nine persons have died after consuming the spurious liquor, he said.

Asked about two other deaths reported during the same period, he said it was difficult to link them to the consumption of spurious liquor. Officials were looking into those deaths, he added.

To a query on the total number of people who fell ill after consuming the spurious liquor, Sujania said he did not have the figure.

When contacted, Banda BJP MLA Virendra Lodhi said, “As per my knowledge, 11 people have died after consuming spurious liquor. Around 25 have been rushed to other hospitals for advanced health care from Banda Civil Hospital.”

Earlier in the day, Sagar Collector Pratibha Pal said, “Interactions with locals have indicated that the deaths occurred after they consumed illegal spurious liquor. Screening has already begun in the two villages.”

Four to five others were shifted to the government-run Bundelkhand Medical College and Hospital after they complained of headache and vomiting, she said.

The first death was reported in the early hours of Sunday. Preliminary autopsy reports had not yet been received, she added.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts