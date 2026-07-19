Nine dead, six injured in blast and fire at illegal firecracker unit in Ahmedabad

Nine persons were killed and six others injured in a blast and fire at an illegal firecracker factory in Ramol area of Ahmedabad city in Gujarat on Saturday, officials said.

The explosion and the resultant fire occurred at 3.30 pm at the factory located on Ramol-Gatrad road, police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

The injured persons were transferred to two separate hospitals - Civil Hospital in Asarwa area, and L G Hospital in Maninagar.

"One person was brought dead to the Civil Hospital along with five injured persons. The injured are undergoing treatment," the hospital's medical superintendent, Dr Rakesh Joshi, told PTI.

LG Hospital Superintendent Leena Dabhi said, "Nine persons were brought to the hospital, of whom eight died. The condition of an injured woman is stable." The firecracker unit, set up on an open farm, was operating without a valid licence, Joint Commissioner of Police Jaipal Singh Rathore said.

Personnel from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and launched rescue and relief operations, he said.

The official said a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences will be registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Explosives Act.

City Crime Branch is carrying out further investigation.

In a post by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi said, "Extremely saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap at a fireworks factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief." "Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," the post said.

CM Patel also declared assistance for the families and the injured.

"The news of the accident that occurred in a firecracker factory in Ahmedabad is extremely heartbreaking. I pray to God that the souls of the deceased who lost their lives in this tragedy find peace. I express my deepest condolences to their family members," Patel stated in the post on X.

All necessary assistance and treatment are being provided to the affected by the local administration, he said, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured persons.

"The state government will provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured," the CM added.