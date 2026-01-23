DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Nine Naxalites carrying cumultative bounty of Rs 47 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Nine Naxalites carrying cumultative bounty of Rs 47 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

State sees 189 surrenders in 2026 as cadres cite disillusionment with Maoist ideology and join government rehabilitation program

article_Author
PTI
Dhamtari (Chhattisgarh), Updated At : 04:09 PM Jan 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational photo. PTI Photo.
Advertisement

Nine Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 47 lakh surrendered before police in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Friday, a senior official said.

Advertisement

The surrendered cadres, including seven women, belonged to the Nagri and Sitanadi area committees and Mainpur Local Guerrilla Squad (LGS) under the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division in Odisha committee of Maoists, said Amresh Mishra, Inspector General of Police, Raipur Range.

Advertisement

They turned themselves in before senior police officials here, citing disappointment with the hollow Maoist ideology and hardships of forest life, and said that they were also impressed by the state government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, he said.

Advertisement

Of the surrendered ultras, Jyoti alias Jaini (28), secretary of the Sitanadi area committee, and Usha alias Balamma (45), a divisional committee member, carried a reward of Rs 8 lakh each, he said.

Six others, Ramdas Markam (30), Roni alias Uma (25), Niranjan alias Podia (25), Sindhu alias Somadi (25), Reena alias Chiro (25), and Amila alias Sanni (25), carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh each, while Lakshmi Punem (18) carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Advertisement

Balamma belongs to Telangana, while others are from different districts of Chhattisgarh, he said.

“With this development, all listed cadres - from the lowest to the top ranks  - operating in Dhamtari and Gariaband districts under the Raipur police range, as well as in the adjoining Nuapada district of Odisha, have either been killed, surrendered, or are no longer active in the area,” he said.

Five of the cadres surrendered with two Insas rifles, two Single Loading Rifles (SLRs), a carbine and a muzzle-loading gun, the official said.

Mishra said sustained efforts were being made to persuade all active Maoist area committees in the district to surrender under the government’s rehabilitation policy.

With this, 189 Naxalites have surrendered in the state so far this year.

On January 19, nine Naxalites carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 45 lakh surrendered in the adjoining Gariaband district.

On January 15, at least 52 ultras, 49 of them carrying a collective bounty of more than Rs 1.41 crore surrendered Bijapur district, which falls in the Bastar region of the state.

More than 1,500 Naxalites surrendered in the state in 2025.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts