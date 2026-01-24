DT
Nipah scare: RT-PCR tests conducted on bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

Nipah scare: RT-PCR tests conducted on bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

PTI
Kolkata, Updated At : 04:15 PM Jan 24, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Amid concerns over a possible Nipah virus threat, bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo are undergoing RT-PCR testing to rule out infection, a senior official of the state forest department said on Saturday.

A team from the National Institute of Medical Research collected blood and swab samples from bats at the zoo for over two days, Thursday and Friday, and left soon after completing the process, he said.

"The team collected swab samples from bats and left. They have followed all the protocols during the process," Alipore Zoo Director Tripti Sah told PTI.

According to a forest department official, sample collection at the zoo was carried out on Thursday and Friday and completed before the zoo gates were opened to visitors at 9 am.

Two health workers at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24 Parganas district, had tested positive for the Nipah virus this month. Nipah virus is a notifiable disease, requiring immediate reporting to the central government.

Incidentally, as part of efforts to trace the potential source of the Nipah virus, RT-PCR tests are being conducted on bats across various parts of West Bengal.

Samples have recently been collected from bat populations in Madhyamgram, Barasat and Basirhat. Alipore Zoo remains the only facility in Kolkata that houses a bat enclosure, prompting health authorities to include it in the surveillance drive.

The testing is being carried out jointly by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) under the supervision of the state Health department, with logistical support from the state Forest department.

State's Chief Wildlife Warden Sandeep Sundriyal said the process was conducted following due procedure.

"Catching bats require prior permission from the Forest department. The Health department sought approval, which we granted," Sundriyal said.

"Expert teams are visiting areas where bats are present across the state and collecting samples. The same process was followed at Alipore Zoo," he said.

He added that precautionary measures were already in place at the zoo.

"The zoo authorities have taken advanced preventive steps. There is no reason for immediate panic," Sundriyal said.

Test results are expected in the coming days, a senior official of the state health department said.

"Whether the bats at Alipore Zoo are completely safe will be known after the test reports arrive," a health department source said.

Meanwhile, the expert team is scheduled to visit Nadia district on Saturday to collect bat samples as part of the ongoing statewide Nipah surveillance exercise.

