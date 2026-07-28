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Home / India / Nirav Modi will be brought back after UK legal process ends: India

Nirav Modi will be brought back after UK legal process ends: India

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, fled India in 2018

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:04 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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Nirav Modi. Image credit/PTI file
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India on Tuesday said it would bring back fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi once the ongoing judicial proceedings against him in the United Kingdom conclude, asserting that due process is followed in every deportation or extradition case.

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Responding to remarks by former UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who said Nirav Modi "should be in prison in India" and criticised the prolonged delay in his extradition, the Ministry of External Affairs said the legal process in Britain was still underway.

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"There is a standard procedure we follow for the deportation of an individual from any country. This involves gathering the necessary documentation to establish the person's citizenship. Once that is done, we proceed with the arrangements for their return to India," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing.

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"As for Nirav Modi, judicial proceedings are currently underway in the UK. We are following the ongoing legal process, and we will bring him back once these proceedings conclude," he added.

Patel, who served as the UK's Home Secretary from 2019 to 2022, reportedly said she was "appalled and horrified" that Nirav Modi remained in Britain despite her approving his extradition in 2021.

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She also claimed the delay had strained India-UK ties and complicated cooperation on the return of illegal migrants, saying the Indian government had become "demoralised" in its dealings with the UK over the case.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case investigated by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate, fled India in 2018.

A UK court had cleared his extradition, following which Patel signed the extradition order in April 2021. However, the fugitive businessman has continued to pursue multiple legal remedies in British courts, delaying his return to India.

The Indian government has repeatedly maintained that it is closely monitoring the legal proceedings and remains committed to securing Nirav Modi's extradition at the earliest opportunity.

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