DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / India / Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in US

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal Modi arrested in US

Officials say Nehal Modi was arrested on extradition request from CBI and ED in PNB fraud case
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:26 PM Jul 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X
Advertisement

The US authorities have arrested the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi on the basis of the extradition requests from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, officials said Saturday.

Advertisement

Nehal Modi was taken into custody on Friday, US authorities have informed India, they said.

The next date for the hearing in the matter is July 17, when Nihal may seek bail, but it will be opposed by the US prosecutors, they said.

Advertisement

The move came on an extradition request jointly submitted by the ED and the CBI.

The extradition proceedings led by the US prosecutors were taken up on two charges – one count of money laundering under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, and one count of criminal conspiracy under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (disappearance) of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Nehal, 46, is an accused in an alleged Rs 13,000 crore fraud — one of the largest such — involving the Punjab National Bank.

It has been alleged that the fraud was orchestrated by the two brothers and their uncle Mehul Choksi.

Born and brought up in Antwerp, Belgium, and fluent in English, Gujarati, and Hindi, Nehal Deepak Modi is wanted in India for laundering proceeds of crime on behalf of his brother, Nirav Modi, who is lodged in a London prison facing extradition proceedings from the UK on an Indian request.

Nehal is alleged to have assisted in concealing and transferring large sums of illicit funds through a web of shell companies and overseas transactions, in violation of Indian laws, officials said.

Nehal has been named in the charge sheet filed by the ED in this case and has been charged with destruction of evidence and “knowingly and intentionally” assisting Nirav Modi in his alleged illegal acts, they said.

The ED alleged that after the PNB fraud came to light, Nehal, along with Nirav's close confidante and executive Mihir R Bhansali, “took 50 kg gold and substantial cash from Dubai, and directed dummy directors not to reveal his name before the authorities,” they said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts