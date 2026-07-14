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Home / India / Nirav Modi’s extradition to happen after ongoing legal proceedings end: MEA

Nirav Modi’s extradition to happen after ongoing legal proceedings end: MEA

Modi is wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges in an estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:58 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Nirav Modi. Image credit/PTI file
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India on Tuesday said fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi would be extradited from the United Kingdom once ongoing legal proceedings are completed.

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Modi is wanted in India to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges in an estimated USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan scam case.

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India has been raising with the UK the issue of his extradition.

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“The legal proceedings in the matter are on, and once those legal proceedings are completed, then he will be extradited to India,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

Jaiswal, however, did not elaborate on the ongoing legal proceedings in the case.

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He was responding to a question on the issue.

Modi’s extradition to India appeared imminent after the European Court of Human Rights rejected his appeal against the extradition.

The fugitive diamond merchant has been lodged in a jail in the UK since his arrest in March 2019.

British courts have already paved the way for the diamantaire’s extradition.

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