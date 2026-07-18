Nirmohi Akhara moves Supreme Court, seeks reconstitution of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust

Ahead of the Monday hearing on the Ram Temple donation theft, the Nirmohi Akhara has moved the Supreme Court seeking reconstitution of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust that manages the Ayodhya Temple, alleging the present set-up lacked accountability and was inconsistent with the 2019 Ayodhya verdict.

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The Nirmohi Akhara—a prominent Hindu religious denomination which was one of the petitioners in the Ayodhya dispute—has sought a forensic audit of all financial and property transactions done by its board of trustees and restoration of the 1950 and 1982 idols at the site in place of the newly consecrated idol.

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It also sought appointment of an independent panel to examine if the Supreme Court’s directions in its November 9, 2019 Ayodhya verdict had been faithfully implemented by the Trust.

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The Akhara has filed a miscellaneous application in the disposed of Ayodhya title dispute seeking implementation of the directions issued by the Constitution Bench in its November 9, 2019 judgment.

While the judgment envisaged an “appropriate role” for it in the management of the temple, the scheme framed by the Central Government has effectively excluded it from both the governance of the Trust and the conduct of religious affairs, it contended.

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Despite passage of almost seven years, the 2019 judgment has not been implemented in its true letter and spirit, it said, alleging that a private Trust was established with some named members and some occupying posts ex-officio.

Referring to the recent allegations of large-scale embezzlement of cash and valuables offered by devotees, necessitating a probe by a Special Investigation Team set up by the Uttar Pradesh Government, the Akhara alleged that some of the Trust members may have indulged in corrupt acts in relation to the property of the deity.

Alleging that the Trust, as presently constituted, has consequently become virtually a private body exercising unfettered and unaccountable authority over what was essentially a public religious endowment held for the deity, the Akhara demanded reconstitution of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

The Akhara alleged that the Trust has been functioning as a “private trust” without any effective statutory oversight, contrary to the intent of the Supreme Court’s judgment. It urged the top court to direct the government to reconstitute the Trust as a public trust with an independent supervisory mechanism to ensure transparency and accountability in its functioning.