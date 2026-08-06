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Home / India / Nishikant Dubey after Zuckerberg's apology: Global tech firms must follow Indian law if they want to do business

Nishikant Dubey after Zuckerberg's apology: Global tech firms must follow Indian law if they want to do business

The Meta chief on Wednesday had apologised to the government for temporary removal of PM Modi's video from Facebook and presence of child sexual abuse content in advertisements on Instagram

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:14 PM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Nishikant Dubey. ANI File
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Calling Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's apology over the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's video from Facebook a "victory for India's laws, Constitution and Parliament”, BJP MP and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology Nishikant Dubey on Thursday said global technology companies wishing to do business in India should abide by Indian law.

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Talking to reporters here, Dubey said, "This is a victory for India's laws, Constitution, and Parliament. It demonstrates the strength of the Prime Minister, who leads 140 crore people, that anyone wishing to do business in India must abide by Indian law."

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The Meta chief on Wednesday had apologised to the government for temporary removal of PM Modi's video from Facebook and presence of child sexual abuse content in advertisements on Instagram.

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A Meta team led by Joel Kaplan, Chief Global Affairs officer, met the top officials of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and later with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Parliament panel had also written a letter to Zuckerberg demanding an unconditional apology within three days. The panel had termed the removal of PM Modi's video addressing the students and Gen Z regarding examination controversies and strict actions against paper leak from Facebook for five-six hours as "very serious".

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On August 3, the Parliament committee had held a meeting with representatives of major social and digital media platforms including Snapchat, Google, X, Meta and YouTube. The discussion centered on the regulation of social and digital media platforms and their accountability under Indian law.

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