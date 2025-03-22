DT
PT
Home / India / NIT Silchar's assistant professor arrested for 'molestation' of student

NIT Silchar's assistant professor arrested for 'molestation' of student

Institute suspends accused with immediate effect; police register case
PTI
Silchar, Updated At : 11:19 AM Mar 22, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
An assistant professor of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar has been arrested for allegedly molesting a female student in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

The student registered a complaint with the institute on Thursday, alleging that the professor called her to his chamber after class on the pretext of discussing her marks and asked her to lock the door.

The professor was accused of "molesting the student and sexually harassing her", a senior officer said.

The assistant professor was taken into custody, and after extensive questioning at the Ghungoor Police Outpost, he was arrested and transferred to the Silchar Sadar Police Station on Friday evening, Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

“The matter was immediately referred to the internal complaints committee of the institute to enquire into it. The chamber where the alleged incident occurred has been sealed,” a spokesperson of the institute said.

Students launched a protest, demanding immediate action against the assistant professor who has been teaching in the institute since 2018, and termination of his services.

The institute suspended the accused with immediate effect and the police recorded the statement of the student and registered a case.

