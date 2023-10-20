Nithari case: Moninder Pandher likely to walk out of jail today

Noida, October 20
Nithari serial killings accused Moninder Singh Pandher is likely to be released from Luksar jail in Greater Noida on Friday, officials said.
The Allahabad High Court on Monday acquitted the 65-year-old businessman and his domestic help Surendra Koli in the sensational 2006 case after noting that the prosecution had failed to prove guilt "beyond reasonable doubt" and that the investigation was “botched up”.
"Today, we have received the second court order (related to Pandher's release) from the court. He will be released after due formalities by afternoon," Luksar Jail Superintendent Arun Pratap Singh told PTI.
Koli, the key accused, continues to be behind bars in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail. He will serve the life imprisonment awarded to him in the killing of a 14-year-old girl.
The two were charged with rape and murder and sentenced to death in the killings in Nithari, Noida, that horrified the nation with the details on sexual assault, brutal murder and hints of possible cannibalism.
