NITI Aayog released a roadmap to transform Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture sector into a high-value, export-oriented growth engine by 2047.

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It said horticulture contributes nearly 7 per cent of the Union territory's GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) and supports over 3.5 million people, but productivity is constrained by aging orchards and high post-harvest losses.

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The roadmap proposed a shift toward high-density plantations, modern storage infrastructure, and value-added processing to improve both yields and price realisation.

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At the centre of this strategy is “Operation Golden Greens”, a mission-mode initiative that combines orchard rejuvenation, cold-chain expansion, and digital traceability to strengthen market access and global competitiveness. The approach reflected a move from volume-based production to quality-driven, export-linked horticulture systems.

The initiative will be rolled out in three phases. The first phase will be implemented from 2026 to 2030 focusing on baseline surveys, setting up modern nurseries, and building foundational cold-chain infrastructure.

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The second phase from 2030 to 2035 will scale up institutional frameworks, innovation ecosystems, and connect local clusters to national markets. The final phase, from 2035 to 2047, aims to achieve full global integration, climate-resilient practices, and a competitive, export-heavy horticulture market.

The NITI report bated for high-density plantation which is a farming method where a significantly higher number of trees are planted per hectare compared to traditional orchards. It acts as a catalyst for productivity enhancement because it uses dwarfing rootstocks that start fruiting in just 2-3 years, rather than the 7-10 years required by older varieties.

"For Jammu and Kashmir, shifting to high-density farming is a primary lever to benchmark a trajectory where apple and walnut yields match international standards," it said.

The report also called for focusing on high-value crops like saffron and walnuts, helping 0.7 million families move from basic farming to high-income entrepreneurship.

"Mandating GI registration and modern certification processes will help the region's products compete in international markets, bringing higher returns to local growers," it added.