Nitin Nabin chairs key meeting of BJP general secretaries; Punjab poll among other issues discussed 

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Thursday chaired the first meeting of the newly appointed general secretaries, including Satish Poonia, Smriti Irani and Sunil Bansal.

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The meeting discussed strategy for upcoming state elections with Poonia briefing the gathering on the situation in Punjab.

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"In the meeting, there was detailed discussion on important matters related to the party and organisation, upcoming elections in various states, and the outline of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan," said Poonia.

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Also present was national general secretary organisation BL Santhosh, who just returned from a two-day tour of Punjab, where the party has decided to strengthen the presence in each of the 25,000 booths ahead of the 2027 assembly polls.

The party has also decided to set up 622 circles and over 6,000 sub-circles with an eye on micro-management.