Nitin Nabin set to lead BJP’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ marches in Bihar and West Bengal

BJP national president Nitin Nabin is set to lead marches in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday as part of the party’s nationwide ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ campaign launched recently to counter the opposition INDIA bloc’s narrative against the Modi government.

The INDIA bloc on Sunday called for the BJP’s ouster from power over the “vote chori” charge, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asserting that CEC Gyanesh Kumar will be removed and sent to jail for “treason” in the future, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will not be allowed to escape the law.

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In a show of strength, prominent leaders of the opposition grouping addressed a rally at Ramlila Maidan against alleged electoral irregularities and voter list revision, and claimed that the BJP formed governments at the Centre and in states with a “stolen” mandate.

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In a statement, the BJP said Nabin will lead the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ padyatra in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday against the Opposition’s “lies and anarchy”.

“Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin will lead two major ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatras’ in Bihar and West Bengal on Monday as part of the party’s nationwide campaign against the Opposition’s misinformation, disinformation and organised anarchy,” it said.

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According to the BJP, Nabin’s first padyatra (march) will commence at around 11:00 am from Lajpat Park in Bhagalpur (Bihar) and conclude at Seva Jyoti Chowk at 12:30 pm.

“Thereafter, the BJP national president will travel to Kolkata, West Bengal, where the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao Padyatra’ will commence at 3:00 pm from College Street. The padyatra will conclude at Dharmatala at 5:30 pm,” the party said.

“Senior party leaders, state BJP presidents, thousands of dedicated karyakartas and people will participate in these padyatras being organised in Bhagalpur and Kolkata,” it added.

The BJP said the party’s campaign is a “movement against the lies, deception, conspiracies and anarchy being spread by a desperate and disillusioned Opposition.”

“With the resolve of ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’, every BJP karyakarta is reaching out to villages and households to expose the Opposition’s false and fabricated narrative and apprise the people of the truth,” it added.

On Sunday, Nabin led the party’s ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ march in Rohtak district of Haryana and slammed the Congress for organising INDIA bloc’s “Chalo Dilli” rally in the national capital on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

“The Congress party should have sought atonement and offered an apology for the acts committed against the Sikh brethren—the massacres and the killings that took place on this very day in 1984. Instead, today, they have come out to stage a protest,” the BJP chief said while addressing the gathering in Rohtak.

Nabin also slammed the Congress for “double standards”, alleging that the grand old party called its victory in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka elections a “victory of democracy” and when it was defeated in Haryana, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, it started alleging “democracy is in danger”.

“What kind of double standards and hypocrisy is this? This makes one thing clear: they want democracy to function according to the Gandhi family’s dictates, but democracy will function in accordance with the country’s Constitution,” he said, accusing Gandhi of “acting at the behest of foreign powers”.