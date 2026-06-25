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Home / India / Nitin Nabin unveils new UP BJP team; Rajnath's son, Shah aide and TV journalist get key roles

Nitin Nabin unveils new UP BJP team; Rajnath's son, Shah aide and TV journalist get key roles

Party announces major organisational rejig ahead of 2027 Assembly polls; all six regional chiefs replaced

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:23 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin has announced a new team for the party in election-bound Uttar Pradesh in the first major reorganisation of a state unit under his leadership, with an emphasis on community and regional balance and representation.

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The new BJP team comprises 19 vice-presidents, eight general secretaries and 19 secretaries. The party has also changed the chiefs of all six regions in Uttar Pradesh.

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Among the prominent appointments are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s son Neeraj Singh as UP BJP vice-president, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s close aide in the ministry Ankur Sharma as UP BJP secretary, and television journalist Yatendra Singh as secretary.

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Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2027.

Sources said the announcement is part of a broader BJP organisational revamp that will also see changes in the party’s national structure.

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On Wednesday, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje met Nabin.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to meet him on Thursday after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met the BJP president.

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