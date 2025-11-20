DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Nitish Kumar among top 10 longest-serving Chief Ministers; here is the full list

Nitish Kumar among top 10 longest-serving Chief Ministers; here is the full list

The 74-year-old leader strengthens his legacy with another term, adding to his 19 years at the helm of Bihar

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 12:26 PM Nov 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being greeted by newly elected MLAs of the NDA during a meeting, in Patna. PTI
Advertisement

No Chief Minister in the country would have taken oath as many times as Bihar's longest-serving CM Nitish Kumar, who was sworn in for a record 10th term on Thursday.

Advertisement

At 74, Kumar also achieved another milestone of extending his 19-year stint as CM and breaking into the national top-10 list of longest-serving heads of government.

Advertisement

Kumar assumed office as Chief Minister in a grand swearing-in ceremony at Patna's Gandhi Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, besides several top NDA leaders.

Advertisement

Born in 1951 in Bihar's Bakhtiyarpur, Kumar entered politics during the JP Movement. He joined the Janata Party and unsuccessfully contested his first Assembly elections in 1977. His first electoral victory was in 1985.

His frequent switching of sides in his nearly five-decade-long political career earned him the nickname 'Paltu Ram', whereas he is also called 'Sushashan Babu' for his good governance.

Advertisement

As the country's political landscape turns another page, Kumar joins the ranks of the nation's 10 longest-serving CMs, a list dominated for decades by stalwarts such as Pawan Kumar Chamling of Sikkim and Naveen Patnaik of Odisha.

List of long-serving CMs:

  1. Sikkim: Pawan Kumar Chamling (Over 25 years) December 12, 1994 - May 26, 2019.
  1. Odisha: Naveen Patnaik (Over 24 years) March 5, 2000 - June 11, 2024.
  1. West Bengal: Jyoti Basu (Over 23 years) June 21, 1977 - November 5, 2000.
  1. Arunachal Pradesh: Gegong Apang (Over 22 years) January 18, 1980 - January 19, 1999; August 3, 2003 - April 9, 2007.
  1. Mizoram: Lal Thanhawla (Over 22 years) May 5, 1984 - August 21, 1986; January 24, 1989 - December 3, 1998; December 11, 2008 - December 15, 2018.
  1. Himachal Pradesh: Virbhadra Singh (Over 21 years) April 8, 1983 - March 5, 1990; December 3, 1993 - March 24, 1998; March 6, 2003 - December 30, 2007; December 25, 2012 - December 27, 2017.
  1. Tripura: Manik Sarkar (Over 19 years) March 11, 1998 - March 9, 2018.
  1. Bihar: Nitish Kumar (About 19 years) March 3, 2000, to March 11, 2000; November 24, 2005, to May 20, 2014, and February 22, 2015, to November 19, 2025.
  1. Tamil Nadu: M Karunanidhi (Over 18 years) February 10, 1969 - January 31, 1976; January 27, 1989 - January 30, 1991; May 13, 1996 - May 14, 2001; May 13, 2006 - May 16, 2011.
  2. Punjab: Parkash Singh Badal (Over 18 years) March 27, 1970 - June 14, 1971; June 20, 1977 - February 17, 1980; February 12, 1997 - February 26, 2002; March 1, 2007 - March 16, 2017.
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts