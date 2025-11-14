DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar CM, says Chirag Paswan

Nitish Kumar will remain Bihar CM, says Chirag Paswan

‘Our overwhelming victory is on account of the strength of the double-engine government’

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 08:25 PM Nov 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PTI file
Advertisement

Riding on the clear trends of Bihar Assembly polls which pointed towards a landslide victory of the NDA alliance over the Mahagathbandhan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Friday that he firmly believed that Nitish Kumar would continue to remain the state’s chief minister.

Advertisement

Paswan attributed the “arrogance” of the Tejaswai Yadav-Rahul Gandhi-led opposition alliance for its thumping defeat and stated that the people’s “faith in the unity of NDA partners” was the reason behind their convincing win.

Advertisement

“I firmly believe that Nitish Kumar will remain the Bihar chief minister. Arrogance is the cause for the opposition’s humiliating loss and it is the sole factor that led to its downfall,” Paswan told reporters here.

Advertisement

“Our overwhelming victory is on account of the strength of the double-engine government which is led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and our chief minister Nitish Kumar in the state. The people of Bihar have reposed complete faith in the unity of the NDA partners which has led to this win,” he added.

Till reports last received, Paswan’s LJP (RV) had won two and was leading in 17 of the 29 seats it contested, consolidating the party’s position within the NDA. Seventeen of these seats were previously held by the Mahagathbandhan in the 2020 elections, adding fresh gains to the ruling coalition and helping it cross the 200-seat mark.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts