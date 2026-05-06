icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Nitish Kumar's son Nishant likely join Bihar Cabinet on May 7

Nitish Kumar's son Nishant likely join Bihar Cabinet on May 7

Earlier, Bihar JD(U) chief said the party would like to have up to 16 ministers in the state cabinet, which can have a maximum strength of 30

article_Author
PTI
Patna, Updated At : 05:18 PM May 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar, left, takes blessing from his father Nitish Kumar, before the commencement of the 'Sadbhav Yatra' from the state party office, in Patna. PTI file
Advertisement

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's son Nishant has agreed to join the Samrat Choudhary government in Bihar, and he is likely to be sworn in at the Cabinet expansion function on Thursday, according to a source close to both the ex-CM and his son.

Advertisement

The 45-year-old leader, who joined the JD(U) less than a couple of months ago, gave in to persuasions by senior functionaries of the party.

Advertisement

"Ever since he had joined the party, it has been the wish of cadres that Nishant join the government. He could have been appointed as a Deputy Chief Minister last month, but he was hesitant. Finally, he has agreed,” the source told PTI on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The entry of Nishant Kumar, an engineering graduate, into politics took place soon after his father decided to step down as the Chief Minister, after becoming a Rajya Sabha member.

When a new government headed by BJP leader Samrat Choudhary was installed following Kumar's resignation, speculations were rife that the JD(U) supremo's heir apparent would be in the Council of Ministers.

Advertisement

However, Nishant reportedly declined, declaring that he wanted to earn his spurs as a party worker before accepting a post.

Consequently, veteran JD(U) leaders Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav got inducted as ministers and were designated as deputy CMs.

JD(U) sources also claimed that around a dozen party leaders were likely to take oath as ministers on Thursday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president Nitin Nabin will attend the function, which is being seen as a belated celebration of the saffron party heading a government in Bihar for the first time.

Earlier, JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha had said that the party would like to have up to 16 ministers in the state cabinet, which can have a maximum strength of 30, in the state with a 243-member assembly.

Prominent among those likely to be inducted from the JD(U) quota are Ashok Choudhary, Shrawan Kumar, and Leshi Singh, all of whom were ministers in the Nitish Kumar government formed after the assembly polls held in November last year.

Besides JD(U) and BJP, the cabinet may include representatives from LJPRV and HAM, headed by Union ministers Chirag Paswan and Jitan Ram Manjhi, respectively, besides Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha's RLM.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts