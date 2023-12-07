NMC issues fresh clarification for Ukraine returned students

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

The National Medical Commission on Thursday issued a new notification offering further clarifications for Ukraine returned students who are yet to complete their medical UG studies.

The notification sets out details of conditions under which FMGs (foreign medical graduates) from Ukraine can continue their study from different countries except India (an exception the Commission is making to the existing laws to allow FMGs to complete MBBS from a university other than where they originally sought admission).

“In continuation to the earlier scheme dated 15th September, 2022 namely Academic Mobility Program, NMC has decided to extend such scheme as a one-time measure to the FMGs- who had joined MBBS course before 18.11.2021 and have returned from Ukraine to avail the benefits of the scheme and complete their remaining medical course. The Degree may however be awarded by the University to where they shall migrate.”

The NMC further clarified that those candidates who have joined the course (equivalent to MBBS in India), physically in Ukraine/ Russia on or after 18.11.2021, and have returned/ were evacuated during the war period (i.e. evacuation period of Operation Ganga w.e.f. 26.02.2022 to11.03.2022) in a medical institute of either Ukraine or Russia shall be given permission to transfer/migrate to any other country (except India) to complete their study as per FMGL regulations dated 18.11.2021, and procure certificate which grants them license to practice Allopathy in that country. This permission for migration shall be specific for these students only who returned to India till 31st March, 2022. Period of permission of migration shall expire on 07.03.2024.”

NMC said the relaxation is for the batch of students who at the time of return to India were in the “1st, 2nd or 3rd year of their medical course.”

