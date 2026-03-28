NMC launches anonymous feedback system for MBBS students; seeks inputs on teaching, ragging, mental health

In a move that could bring scrutiny of medical colleges across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out an online feedback mechanism for undergraduate medical students, allowing them to directly report concerns related to teaching quality, faculty shortages, ragging, mental health support and campus facilities.

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Significantly, the NMC has clarified that responses submitted by students will remain anonymous and confidential. The feedback is being collected solely for internal academic review and quality improvement purposes.

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The move aims to gather students’ valuable anonymous feedback on various aspects of their medical college and medical education experience.

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A communication from the NMC has also been sent to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of medical education departments of all the states and the Union Territories, as well as directors, deans and principals of all medical colleges.

“The commission has made live an online “Student Feedback Form” for MBBS students studying in medical colleges under its purview, seeking candid inputs on multiple aspects of medical education and institutional functioning. The initiative is aimed at identifying gaps and improving academic standards across medical institutions,” said the sources.

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According to an official notice issued on March 26, the feedback form will collect students’ responses on key parameters including quality of teaching and lectures, availability and adequacy of faculty, clinical training and patient exposure, laboratories, dissection halls and practical training facilities.

Medical students will also be able to share their experiences regarding community medicine and rural training, campus culture, student welfare, ragging and safety measures, grievance redressal systems, mental health support and extracurricular activities.

The form further seeks feedback on curriculum implementation and college administration and governance.

“The online form can be accessed through the NMC website homepage, and undergraduate students have been encouraged to participate wholeheartedly and submit their valuable feedback,” said the sources.