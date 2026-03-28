icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / NMC launches anonymous feedback system for MBBS students; seeks inputs on teaching, ragging, mental health

NMC launches anonymous feedback system for MBBS students; seeks inputs on teaching, ragging, mental health

The move aims to gather students’ valuable anonymous feedback on various aspects of their medical college education, administration and governance

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:43 AM Mar 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image. File photo
Advertisement

In a move that could bring scrutiny of medical colleges across the country, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has rolled out an online feedback mechanism for undergraduate medical students, allowing them to directly report concerns related to teaching quality, faculty shortages, ragging, mental health support and campus facilities.

Advertisement

Significantly, the NMC has clarified that responses submitted by students will remain anonymous and confidential. The feedback is being collected solely for internal academic review and quality improvement purposes.

Advertisement

The move aims to gather students’ valuable anonymous feedback on various aspects of their medical college and medical education experience.

Advertisement

A communication from the NMC has also been sent to Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of medical education departments of all the states and the Union Territories, as well as directors, deans and principals of all medical colleges.

“The commission has made live an online “Student Feedback Form” for MBBS students studying in medical colleges under its purview, seeking candid inputs on multiple aspects of medical education and institutional functioning. The initiative is aimed at identifying gaps and improving academic standards across medical institutions,” said the sources.

Advertisement

According to an official notice issued on March 26, the feedback form will collect students’ responses on key parameters including quality of teaching and lectures, availability and adequacy of faculty, clinical training and patient exposure, laboratories, dissection halls and practical training facilities.

Medical students will also be able to share their experiences regarding community medicine and rural training, campus culture, student welfare, ragging and safety measures, grievance redressal systems, mental health support and extracurricular activities.

The form further seeks feedback on curriculum implementation and college administration and governance.

“The online form can be accessed through the NMC website homepage, and undergraduate students have been encouraged to participate wholeheartedly and submit their valuable feedback,” said the sources.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts