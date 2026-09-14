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Home / India / NMC seeks report on Rs 3.75 lakh hostel fee demand from Bihar MBBS interns

NMC seeks report on Rs 3.75 lakh hostel fee demand from Bihar MBBS interns

The action was taken following a complaint by the United Doctors Front

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:55 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The National Medical Commission (NMC) has directed the Directorate of Medical Education in Bihar to submit a detailed report on allegations of withholding Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) opportunities for 2021 batch medical students of R.D.J.M. Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur, unless they agree to pay hostel fees amounting to Rs 3.75 lakh.

The action was taken following a complaint by the United Doctors Front (UDF).

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UDF had raised the matter before the NMC on behalf of the affected medical students, alleging that students who had successfully completed their final MBBS examination were being prevented from commencing their compulsory internship unless they agreed to compulsory hostel residence and payment of hostel fees amounting to Rs 3.75 lakh.

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Dr Rakesh Beniwal, National Joint Secretary, UDF, requested the NMC to direct the college to allow all eligible non-resident interns to commence their internships without insisting on compulsory hostel residence or payment of hostel fees. He also requested that the college refund the hostel fees collected from interns who do not wish to avail themselves of hostel accommodation.

Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson, UDF, said, “Medical students and interns cannot be treated as a source of forced revenue. If a student has fulfilled all academic requirements and is eligible to commence compulsory internship, imposing hostel residence and extracting lakhs of rupees as a precondition is a serious matter that requires regulatory scrutiny. We welcome the NMC’s intervention and expect the Bihar authorities to conduct a time-bound, transparent inquiry.”

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