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Home / India / No assessment done on count of E20-compatible vehicles: Govt in Parliament

No assessment done on count of E20-compatible vehicles: Govt in Parliament

Concerns over ethanol-blended fuel have intensified in the recent months, with some social media users alleging that the blended fuel causes reduced mileage and mechanical problems in vehicles.

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Rinku Behera
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:01 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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In a written reply to question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said, “The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has informed that no such assessment has been done by them.”
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He said that E15+ blended petrol had been in widespread use for over three-and-a-half years, while E19–E20 blended fuel had been in use for more than two-and-a-half years. “More than 20 crore two-wheelers and more than three crore petrol cars had been operating on these fuel blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending,” he said.

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“This is further validated through large-scale real-world experience. Manufacturer service data confirm that there is no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel. Manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using E20 fuel, providing further confidence in its safety and reliability,” the minister said.

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Gopi said, “Ethanol procured by oil marketing companies (OMCs) for blending with petrol need to meet the stringent quality control parameters as per the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) specifications conforming to IS 15464. The ethanol suppliers are required to provide a test certificate meeting these requirements for every tank truck supplied.”

Notably, concerns over E20 fuel have intensified in the recent months, with some social media users alleging that the blended fuel causes reduced mileage and mechanical problems in vehicles. The government, however, has consistently rejected these claims, asserting that available data does not support such allegations.

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The government has further said that scientific studies, field validation and extensive real-world operating experience had shown that E20 was a safe, cleaner and technologically superior fuel when used in accordance with the prescribed specifications and manufacturers’ recommendations.

“The government’s assessment is based not only on laboratory research but also on large-scale experience after nationwide implementation,” it has added.

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