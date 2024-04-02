No bar on switching tax regime, says govt

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 1

Following misleading information related to the new tax regime being spread on some social media platforms, the Finance Ministry has clarified that although the new tax regime is the default selection, tax payers can choose the tax regime they think is beneficial to them.

“The option for opting out from the new tax regime is available till the filing of return for the assessment year 2024-25. Eligible persons without any business income will have the option to choose the regime for each financial year. They can choose a new tax regime in one financial year and old tax regime in another and vice versa,” said an official statement. The new regime under Section 115BAC(1A) was introduced in the Finance Act 2023, which as compared to the existing old regime is without exemptions. This is applicable for persons other than firms, as a default regime from the 2023-24 financial year.

