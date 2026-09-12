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Home / India / No Bollywood stars, classical traditions take centre stage

No Bollywood stars, classical traditions take centre stage

Indian dancers and musicians will form the core of the ensemble, which is being coordinated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa being welcomed in New Delhi on Friday. ANI
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Around 160 artistes will take part in the BRICS Symphony at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s gala dinner at Bharat Mandapam on Saturday.

Indian dancers and musicians will form the core of the ensemble, which is being coordinated by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). The Indian contingent will include performers representing four major classical dance traditions: Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Odissi and Kathak.

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The musical component will feature traditional Indian instruments, alongside musicians from other BRICS countries. There will also be vocal renditions during the performance. However, no celebrity names have been announced.

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Separately, artistes from the BRICS countries have come together in India for the BRICS Friendship Mural, based on the theme “Sangam” — the confluence of rivers.

"The project is intended to symbolise the coming together of different cultures and traditions. The participating artistes also visited Agra, including the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort, and experienced Indian handicrafts and classical music," the ICCR said in a statement.

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Reports said Amritsar-based artist Jagjot Singh Rupal has created a 5×8-foot global artwork as part of the BRICS Friendship Mural project.

Experts feel sans the Bollywood charisma, India appears to be deliberately using classical and traditional performing arts rather than celebrity entertainment to project its cultural diversity.

At the gala dinner, the Indian contingent is expected to showcase the country’s rich performing arts traditions, with classical dance and music forming a major component of the presentation. Rather than a conventional diplomatic event, the programme is designed to offer visiting heads of state and their delegations a glimpse of India’s cultural plurality.

The cultural showcase assumes significance as India hosts the BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

The cultural diplomacy component is also in line with India’s wider BRICS Culture Track.

Alongside the performances, the summit venue has also been given a strong cultural character.

A crafts bazaar at Bharat Mandapam is among the attractions planned for spouses of BRICS leaders, while visiting dignitaries are being offered exposure to Indian heritage, handicrafts and traditional arts.

With the world’s attention focused on the diplomatic proceedings in Delhi, the BRICS Symphony is set to provide a different soundtrack to the summit — using music and dance to underline the cultural links between the countries of the expanded grouping.

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