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Home / India / No burden on consumers: Sitharaman clarifies who is responsible for paying MDR on UPI transactions

No burden on consumers: Sitharaman clarifies who is responsible for paying MDR on UPI transactions

The Union Finance Minister says there is a campaign to propagate misunderstandings and deceive the public

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:50 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
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Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dismissed the ongoing rumours regarding the UPI charges and said the newly announced Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) would be enforced on operators and would not be transferred to consumers.

She held the opposition responsible for causing misunderstandings and encouraged the public to stay vigilant.

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The Finance Minister mentioned that she had previously discussed the matter in Parliament, emphasising that MDR was a fee between payment operators and would not be imposed on UPI users.

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Sitharaman emphasised that MDR was neither a tax nor a cess, and the funds collected from it would not be added to the Consolidated Fund of India. “It is not applicable to transactions under Rs 2,000. It is not a tax or a cess; the money will not go into the Consolidated Fund of India. It is a fee imposed by service providers to enhance the system and deliver superior service, not for minor transactions,” she said.

Furthermore, she noted that this is a fee between operators and would not be transferred to the consumer. “The responsibility does not lie with the customer,” she stated.

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Sitharaman mentioned that she had provided the same explanation previously as well, when the matter arose during the parliamentary session.

“I offered an explanation on this specific matter when the topic was brought up in the parliamentary meeting." Disseminating false information, inciting controversies rooted in it, and leveraging that storyline to criticise the government has turned into a routine for the opposition,” she said.

“This is incorrect; there is a campaign to propagate misunderstandings and deceive the public. The public must stay alert,” Sitharaman remarked.

FM Sitharaman’s statement follows the rollout of a new MDR framework by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on September 15. According to the framework, an MDR of 0.4 per cent will be applicable to Person-to-Merchant (P2M) UPI transactions exceeding Rs 2,000, with a limit of Rs 300 for each transaction. Customers will keep making transactions without any charge using UPI.

The government has announced that approximately 96 per cent of P2M transactions will stay unchanged, while the MDR will be shared among participants in the payment ecosystem, such as banks and payment app providers.

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