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Home / India / No Cabinet reshuffle on cards; PM Modi calls 2-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of all ministers

No Cabinet reshuffle on cards; PM Modi calls 2-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ of all ministers

The focus of the meeting will be on 'Making India a developed nation by 2047 — challenges and opportunities'

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:15 PM Sep 22, 2026 IST
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If there were any impending signs of a Union Cabinet reshuffle, those have been firmly rebutted.

Official sources say Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called all ministers, the entire council, for a two-day ‘Chintan Shivir’ starting Wednesday.

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Sources say this is not the last of such introspection meetings. More will be held, they say, signalling no immediate rush in the top echelons of the ruling party to revamp the ministerial council.

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The focus of the meeting will be on 'Making India a developed nation by 2047 — challenges and opportunities'.

All ministers have been asked to come up with ideas that can make a difference to policy and inform the next wave of reforms.

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Sources said focused work on Viksit Bharat Mission has been under way since 2021 and each ministry has been asked to develop a vision document around the goal.

As of now, 10 sector-specific groups are working to prepare a formal Vision@2047, a short and a long-term plan.

“Stakeholders have been consulted. Right presentations and discussion points have been taken up by the Council of Ministers on the agenda of Viksit Bharat@2047. Wednesday’s ‘Chintan Shivir’ is a step forward in the same direction,” officials said.

They said the meeting will deliberate on the work being done by dedicated Groups of Secretaries, Ministries and Departments, Cabinet Secretariat and NITI Aayog on reforms, ease of living, ease of doing business, pruning of compliances and invigoration of policy and priority.

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