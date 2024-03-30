No change in stance on India trade: Pakistan

New Delhi, March 29
The Pakistan Foreign Office has acknowledged that there is a proposal to resume trade ties with India but there is no change in their stand on the issue.
“Pakistan-India trade relations have been non-existent since 2019 when India took illegal steps in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir… There is no change in Pakistan’s position on it,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch at the weekly media briefing on Thursday.
There has been animated commentary in India on the pros and cons of resuming trade with Pakistan after its new Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan would seriously consider restoring trade ties with India that had been suspended since August 2019.
