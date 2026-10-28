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Home / India / No coercive action on Race Course Masjid till Oct 29, Centre assures HC

No coercive action on Race Course Masjid till Oct 29, Centre assures HC

Interim relief for shrine in a dispute over the mosque's occupation and access.

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:28 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Centre on Tuesday verbally assured the Delhi High Court that no coercive action would be taken against the historic Race Course Masjid until Thursday, providing interim relief in a dispute over the mosque's occupation and access.

The assurance was given during the hearing of a petition filed by worshipper Syed Ahmed Saud, who has sought unrestricted access for devotees and protection against any demolition of the mosque.

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Located beside the Delhi Race Club and adjoining the Delhi Golf Club, the mosque has been at the centre of a controversy since the Land and Development Office (L&DO) allegedly issued an eviction notice, terming the premises unauthorised and directing that it be vacated. Muslim organisations have challenged the move, maintaining that the mosque was a Waqf property and a notified heritage structure.

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According to the petition, electricity and water connections to the mosque were disconnected on October 7. The move had prompted the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind to seek the intervention of Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, demanding restoration of utilities, access for worshippers and protection against demolition.

Representatives of the mosque have pointed out that the Race Course Masjid is listed as a Grade-II heritage structure in the New Delhi Municipal Council's heritage register and is also recorded as a Waqf property in the 1977 Delhi Gazette.

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The Centre's assurance will remain in force until Thursday, when the matter is expected to come up before the High Court again.

The mosque is situated within the Race Course Club premises, spread over around 53 acres near the Prime Minister's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

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