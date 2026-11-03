‘No comments to offer’: MEA refuses to comment on Indian-origin Nobel Peace Laureate Navi Pillay

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday declined to comment on the Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to South African jurist of Indian origin Navanethem 'Navi' Pillay, nearly a month after she was named the recipient of the 2026 award.

Asked whether India had any response to Pillay winning the prestigious honour, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “I have no comments to offer.”

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The response comes amid criticism from Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who had earlier taken a swipe at the government over what he described as its silence on the achievement of the Indian-origin jurist.

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“It’s been six days since this remarkable woman of Indian origin won the #NobelPeacePrize. And the Government of India, her ancestral homeland, hasn’t so much as congratulated her?! Shame on the petty men who have made such a deplorable decision,” Tharoor had posted on X on October 19.

Pillay, 85, was awarded the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize on October 9 for her decades-long contribution to international law, human rights and accountability for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

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Born in Durban in 1941 to a family of Indian Tamil descent, Pillay grew up under apartheid in South Africa. Her ancestors had left India more than 130 years ago, first settling in Sri Lanka before eventually moving to South Africa.

Her career has spanned the anti-apartheid movement, international criminal justice and the United Nations. She represented anti-apartheid activists and political prisoners as a lawyer before becoming the first woman of colour appointed to South Africa’s High Court in 1995.

She later served as president of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where her work helped establish important legal precedents recognising rape and sexual violence as acts that could constitute genocide and crimes against humanity. She also served as a judge at the International Criminal Court and as the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights from 2008 to 2014.

Pillay subsequently chaired the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The commission concluded in 2025 that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza, a finding strongly rejected by Israel.

The Nobel recognition acknowledged her sustained efforts to strengthen international law and ensure accountability for some of the gravest crimes against humanity.