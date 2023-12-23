No comparison between security breach, 2001 Parliament attack, says Pralhad Joshi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 22

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said last week’s security breach incident in the Lok Sabha cannot be compared with the Parliament attack, as what had happened in 2001 was a terror attack, whereas the breach accused had a visitor’s pass with them and the incident happened inside the chamber.

Probe underway The probe into the security breach incident is underway. We will give a statement on it once the investigation is complete. — Pralhad Joshi, parliamentary affairs minister

“The probe into the security breach incident is going on and we will give a statement on it once the investigations are complete. We are not denying it,” Joshi said, adding that the statement of BJP MP Prathap Simha, whose office had issued the visitor’s pass to the two intruders, has also been recorded as part of the probe.

When asked why Union Home Minister Amit Shah had not given a statement in the House on the incident, Joshi said Speaker Om Birla, who is the custodian of the House, had already spoken about it and even held a meeting with floor leaders of all parties after the incident.

Reacting to Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s statement that his post and community had been insulted in the mimicry row, Joshi said: “The Opposition has always insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ever since he was Gujarat Chief Minister. You can see how their behaviour has been towards him. It shows their level of thinking.”

On the Opposition MPs suspension, Joshi said the government was not keen on suspending MPs from the Lok Sabha, but the Opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues.

Joshi also said the Opposition was free to move court against the three new criminal laws if they felt something was wrong with the draft legislation approved by both the Houses of Parliament.

Attacking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said the former Congress president was “enjoying” and videographing the action of a fellow Lok Sabha member mocking a Constitutional authority.

