'No compromise on quality, no Google DPRs': Gadkari seeks international standards, tougher accountability for contractors

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has stressed the need to give greater importance to performance audits over financial audits in infrastructure projects, while calling for a major overhaul in the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs).

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Addressing the 4th edition of FICCI's Tunnels and Bridges Conference on Wednesday, Gadkari criticised the existing practice of preparing DPRs without adequate field studies, saying some consultants “sit at home and make DPRs with the help of Google”. He said the government needs to change its policy to ensure that DPRs meet international standards.

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“To get a perfect DPR, we need to change the policy. We need to have a perfect international-level DPR,” Gadkari said, emphasising that technological upgradation could play a key role in improving the quality of project planning.

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Gadkari highlighted the scale of India’s road safety challenge, noting that around five lakh road accidents occur in the country every year, claiming approximately 1.8 lakh lives. He pointed to deficiencies in project planning and DPRs as among the key issues affecting road infrastructure and safety.

“Those who are doing good work should be supported, while those who consistently perform poorly must be held accountable and, where necessary, removed from the system,” he said, underlining the need to differentiate contractors based on the quality of their work.

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The minister cited instances of contracts being awarded substantially below the estimated cost and subsequently being subcontracted through multiple layers, with each intermediary retaining a margin. He said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) records could help trace such chains of subcontracting and identify instances where contractual requirements may have been breached.

He also identified environmental and regulatory clearances as significant challenges that need to be addressed to accelerate infrastructure development without compromising environmental safeguards.

Gadkari called for greater efforts to identify and adopt innovative technologies being developed globally, particularly those that can provide accurate information about geological strata before construction begins.

He said engineering challenges differ significantly from one region to another. For bridges, deep foundations and piers require advanced engineering solutions, while underground excavation and ground stability remain critical challenges in tunnel construction. Greater use of modern surveying, geological investigation and construction technologies could help reduce risks and improve project quality.

He also stressed the importance of clearly establishing responsibility for infrastructure projects. Gadkari said that whenever a road or tunnel is damaged, his photograph is sometimes associated with the project without checking whether it falls under the jurisdiction of the Central Government, a state government or another agency.

“I am responsible only for national highways,” he said, pointing out that he sometimes receives credit for projects outside his jurisdiction and is also blamed when such projects face problems.

Gadkari also stressed the need to accelerate the transition towards alternative fuels and cleaner technologies, saying that India must embrace more sustainable solutions as it continues to expand its infrastructure.

The ministry is preparing tunnel tenders worth Rs 2 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore. Gadkari encouraged the industry to lead on domestic manufacture of tunnel boring machines, whose capital cost he identified as a binding constraint, and to convene a technical session on ultra-high performance concrete.