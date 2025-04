Responding to widespread media speculations, the ED emphasized that important case documents — including those related to high-profile fugitive businessmen Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi — remain intact. “Some papers were burnt, but crucial records are safe,” a senior ED officer confirmed.

ED officers further noted that “evidentiary documents” and “investigation-related material” are securely preserved both digitally and within an internal centralised record-keeping system.

“For cases where prosecution complaints have been filed, the original records are available with the courts concerned. Therefore, no impediment to investigations or trials is expected,” one of the officers said.

According to the agency, the fire started around 2.25 am on the mezzanine floor of the office. Staff and security personnel noticed heavy smoke and promptly alerted the state police and fire brigade. Preliminary findings suggest an electrical short-circuit in the power boxes on the building’s fourth floor triggered the fire.

While a full damage assessment is underway, the agency reported that only some documents, papers and furniture were affected.

Despite the damage caused by the fire, operations at the ground and first floors of the Kaiser-I-Hind building continue without interruption. Activities from the affected floor have been shifted to the Old Regional Office at Janmabhoomi Chambers.

Additionally, the ED is preparing to establish independent office premises at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, following land allocation by the state government in March. Efforts to expedite the construction of the standalone office are underway.