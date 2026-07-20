No data on pollution-related diseases available: Centre to Parliament

The Centre informed Parliament on Monday that it does not have information related to diseases caused by pollution.

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“Health is impacted by a number of factors which includes food habits, occupational habits, socio-economic status, medical history, immunity, heredity of the individuals apart from the environment. As per the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), the relevant information regarding the diseases spreading in the country due to pollution is not available with the NCDC,” Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh said in an answer to a question about whether several diseases are spreading rapidly in the country due to pollution.

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Responding to the unstarred question, Singh said the Ministry had put in place a comprehensive legal and regulatory framework to prevent and control air and water pollution across the country.

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The minister said pollution control was being enforced through the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981 and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, besides various rules and regulations notified under these laws. The government has also prescribed 79 industry-specific environmental standards under the Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, while general standards apply to industries not covered under specific norms.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards/Pollution Control Committees regularly monitor industrial emissions and effluent discharge to ensure compliance with environmental laws, he said.

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“To strengthen pollution monitoring, all 17 categories of highly polluting industries have been directed to install Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS),” the minister informed Lok Sabha.

Highlighting measures to improve air quality, the government said it is implementing the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a long-term strategy in non-attainment cities across 24 States and Union Territories.

Under the programme, city-specific action plans target key pollution sources such as vehicular emissions, road dust, construction and demolition activities, waste burning and industrial pollution.

“The Centre has released Rs 16,423.56 crore as performance-based incentive grants to these cities during FY 2019-20 to 2025-26 for implementing pollution mitigation measures. The initiative is particularly significant for pollution-prone regions of northern India, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh, where air quality remains a recurring concern during several months of the year,” he said.

On water pollution, the government said State Pollution Control Boards have been directed to ensure the development of adequate sewage treatment infrastructure. Water quality of rivers, lakes and coastal areas is being monitored regularly, while action plans have been prepared for the rejuvenation of polluted river stretches identified by the CPCB.

The minister also informed the House that the Centre had notified a comprehensive set of waste management rules covering hazardous waste, plastic waste, biomedical waste, electronic waste, battery waste, construction and demolition waste, end-of-life vehicles and solid waste. The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, which came into force on April 1, 2026, mandate segregation of waste at source into four categories, door-to-door collection, digital monitoring and greater accountability for bulk waste generators.