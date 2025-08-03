DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / No demand by any party to include or remove names from Bihar draft roll so far: EC 

No demand by any party to include or remove names from Bihar draft roll so far: EC 

Political parties and voters have one month till September 1 to demand inclusion or removal of names from the voter list
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:16 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A model of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is displayed outside the office of the Election Commission of India in New Delhi. Reuters file
Advertisement

The Election Commission on Sunday said no political party in Bihar has so far approached it for inclusion or removal of names from the draft electoral roll published on August 1.

Advertisement

The EC said that between 3 pm on August 1 and 3 pm on August 3 (Sunday), no demand under claims and objections has been received.

But individually, 941 claims and objections have been received from voters for the inclusion of names or for the removal of those they claim are ineligible from the voter list.

Advertisement

Political parties and voters have one month till September 1 to demand inclusion or removal of names from the voter list.

The ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral roll in Bihar has seen opposition parties attacking the EC, alleging that the exercise will deny voting rights to crores of eligible persons for want of documents.

Advertisement

The EC maintains that it has ensured that no eligible person will be left out of the final electoral roll to be published on September 30.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts