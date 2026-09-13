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Home / India / No dispute over symbol, party name, says TMC as both factions meet EC

No dispute over symbol, party name, says TMC as both factions meet EC

Will withdraw nominee if Mamata contests from Nandigram: Ritabrata

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Animesh Singh
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:46 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. PTI file
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The fight between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and MLA Ritabrata Banerjee-led faction intensified after both the groups met the Election Commission over the party’s organisational control and claims to the party name and symbol on Saturday.

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC was represented by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien, Lok Sabha member Kalyan Banerjee and two others. In a statement issued after the meeting, the party said that its delegation “made it very clear that there was no dispute”.

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“Until the poll panel says that Mamata is not the chairperson (of TMC), up to that date we can file (nomination for bypolls) on our symbol,” said Kalyan.

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He further said, “We have made our submissions. We answered the commission’s queries, but opposed the question on whether an interim order can be passed. Whatever order is passed, we will look into it and decide on the further course of action.”

The TMC’s statement read, “There is the Mamata-led party on one side and a bunch of traitors on the other. These are the same MLAs who fought the election on a TMC ticket five months ago. TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee signed the party symbol, under which they fought elections. All these MLAs received Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts from the party to contest elections.”

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It added that the five-member delegation “established that internal elections had been held every five years to elect the chairperson and subsequently the national working committee in 2006, 2011, 2017 and 2022”. “This clearly establishes that the TMC chairperson and national working committee have a five-year term,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the rebel faction described the hearing by the EC as “fruitful”. The group sought more time from the EC to submit documents sought by the panel. “They (EC) had many queries. We answered them and showed some documents. They asked us to submit those documents. We will be doing that,” Ritabrata said.

Ritabrata further said his group had almost finalised its candidate for the Nandigram bypoll, but would withdraw the nominee if Mamata chose to contest, even as an Independent.

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