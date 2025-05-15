DT
Home / India / ‘No distrust': India says as Afghanistan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

‘No distrust': India says as Afghanistan condemns Pahalgam terror attack

EAM Jaishankar welcomed Afghan FM Muttaqi's "firm rejection" of recent attempts to create "distrust" between India and Afghanistan through "false and baseless reports"
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:40 PM May 15, 2025 IST
Afghanistan on Thursday condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 that left 26 civilians dead.

Taking to X, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "Good conversation with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi this evening. Deeply appreciate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack."

EAM Jaishankar also welcomed Afghan FM Muttaqi's "firm rejection" of recent attempts to create "distrust" between India and Afghanistan through "false and baseless reports".

"Underlined our traditional friendship with the Afghan people and continuing support for their development needs. Discussed ways and means of taking cooperation forward," Jaishankar added.

